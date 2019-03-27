Grindr owner selling after CFIUS objections - Reuters

Grindr owner Beijing Kunlun Tech is looking to sell the gay dating app after the CFIUS panel said Chinese ownership of the app poses a national security risk, according to Reuters sources.

The sources didn't know the specific concerns or any resulting mitigation attempts. Kunlun took ownership of Grindr through two transactions that avoided a CFIUS review and left the company vulnerable.

Last August, Kunlun said it was pursuing a Grindr IPO. But that plan has now shifted to an auction process with Cowen handling the sale.

The company is soliciting interest from U.S. investment firms and unnamed competitors.