Grindr owner selling after CFIUS objections - Reuters

Grindr owner Beijing Kunlun Tech is looking to sell the gay dating app after the CFIUS panel said Chinese ownership of the app poses a national security risk, according to Reuters sources.
The sources didn't know the specific concerns or any resulting mitigation attempts. Kunlun took ownership of Grindr through two transactions that avoided a CFIUS review and left the company vulnerable.
Last August, Kunlun said it was pursuing a Grindr IPO. But that plan has now shifted to an auction process with Cowen handling the sale.
The company is soliciting interest from U.S. investment firms and unnamed competitors.
Competitor Match Group (MTCH -1.5%) could move on the news and speculation it's among the solicited parties.
