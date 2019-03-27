More on Roxgold FY18 results

Roxgold (OTC:ROGFF +1.8% ) says that FY18 production of 132,656, +4% Y/Y ounces exceeds guidance range of 120,000 to 130,000 ounces; cash operating cost of $426 was below guidance and all-in sustaining cost of $740 was at the low end of guidance.

351,689 tonnes of ore at 11.7 g/t were extracted compared to 319,855 tonnes of ore at 13.6 g/t last year.

Gold sales of $169.2M, +6.1% from sale of 133,030 ounces, +5.1%; average realized gold price is +1% to was $1,272/ ounce sold.

For 2019, the company expects gold production between 145,000 and 155,000 ounces, with cash operating cost of ~$440 and $470/ounce and all-in sustaining cost of around $765 and $795/ounce; forecasts exploration budget of $10M-$12M.

Previously: Roxgold reports FY results (March 27)