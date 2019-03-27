Energy Transfer and Phillips 66 Partners announce Bayou Bridge Pipeline is ready for service

Energy Transfer (ET -1.4% ) and Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP -0.9% ) completes the second phase of the Bayou Bridge Pipeline

The 163-mile, 24-inch pipeline will transport crude oil from Lake Charles, Louisiana, to terminalling facilities outside St. James, Louisiana, beginning April 1, 2019.

The pipeline is owned 60% by Energy Transfer and 40% by Phillips 66 Partners.

The first phase of the pipeline commenced operations in April 2016, and currently transports crude oil through 49 miles of 30-inch pipe from Nederland, Texas, to Lake Charles, Louisiana