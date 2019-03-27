Energy Transfer and Phillips 66 Partners announce Bayou Bridge Pipeline is ready for service

Energy Transfer (ET -1.4%) and Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP -0.9%) completes the second phase of the Bayou Bridge Pipeline
The 163-mile, 24-inch pipeline will transport crude oil from Lake Charles, Louisiana, to terminalling facilities outside St. James, Louisiana, beginning April 1, 2019.
The pipeline is owned 60% by Energy Transfer and 40% by Phillips 66 Partners.
The first phase of the pipeline commenced operations in April 2016, and currently transports crude oil through 49 miles of 30-inch pipe from Nederland, Texas, to Lake Charles, Louisiana
Now read: Phillips 66 Partners LP: Consistent 30% CAGR Distribution Growth Solves A Lot Of Problems »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox