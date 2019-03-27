Appliqate acquires stake in NUI Social

OTC listed Appliqate (OTCPK:APQT) acquires a minority stake in NUI Social, as well as it’s digital wallet assets, intellectual property

NUI has over 300,000 trained sales reps, and has recorded ~10,000,000 app downloads surveys and other activities in one month.

Purchase consideration includes 15,000,000 restricted shares; majority shareholder has agreed to return 115,000,000 shares of stock to the company treasury and this allows the company to complete this transaction and set aside 100,000,000 shares to establish ESOP for its Appliqate Affiliates without any dilution to the shareholders.