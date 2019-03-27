Barclays International head to leave in leadership shuffle

As part of a management reorganization at Barclays (BCS +0.7% ), Tim Throsby, CEO of Barclays International and Barclays Bank Plc, is leaving the company.

Group CEO Jes Staley will take on the role of interim CEO at BBPLC.

In related moves, Ashok Vaswani, currently CEO of Barclays UK, will will become global head of consumer banking & payments, reporting to Staley.

Barclays's global wholesale business--the corporate & investment bank--will be managed as three distinct, though connected, units: global banking, global markets, and the corporate bank. The head of each will report to Staley.

