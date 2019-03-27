Tellurian eyes FID on Louisiana Driftwood LNG project in H1 2019

Tellurian (TELL +4.2% ) plans to make a final investment decision on its proposed $30B Driftwood liquefied natural gas export project in Louisiana in H1 2019, CEO Meg Gentle says.

TELL expects to move forward with the first phase of the 27.6M mt/year, or ~4B cf/day, project with roughly a half-dozen customers, which should allow the company to produce first LNG in 2023 and complete the project in 2026, Gentle says.

Driftwood is one of a dozen U.S. LNG export terminals under development that expect to make a final investment decision in 2019, which together would produce 146M mt/year of LNG; Gentle thinks not all of the proposed projects will go forward, and says the U.S. needs 100M mt/year of new export projects to meet growing use of the fuel.

The CEO says she sees "some momentum" towards an "amicable conclusion" to the U.S.-China trade dispute, adding that whenever the rift is over, TELL and Chinese buyers "stand ready to do transactions."