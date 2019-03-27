More on Acorn Energy's Q4 results

Acorn Energy (OTC:ACFN) reported Q4 revenue growth of 17% Y/Y to $1.31M, with Monitoring revenue at $722k (+20% Y/Y) and Hardware revenue at $589k (+12% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin improved by 751 bps to 61.8%.

Q4 operating loss reduced to $234k, from $536k a year ago.

Operating expenses decreased by 8.9% Y/Y to $1.04M, with R&D at $143k (+11.7% Y/Y) and G&A at $901k (-11.5% Y/Y).

Company had consolidated cash and cash equivalents of $973k, as of December 31, 2018.

