Novartis prices MS med Mayzent at $88K/year

Reuters reports that Novartis (NVS -0.2% ) has priced Mayzent (siponimod), just approved in the U.S. for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS), at a bullish $88K per year.

An independent group in Boston called the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review has apparently issued a draft report stating the Mayzent would need to be priced at $680 - 1,000 per month ($8,160 - 12,000 per year) to be cost-effective. Its final report is due is June.

The company's older MS med, Gilenya (fingolimod), costs $60K per annum. Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY -0.4% ) Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) costs about $65K.

Siponimod, a synthetic derivative of fingolimod, is designed for an improved safety profile, including less deleterious effects on heart rate and nerves.

NVS Pharma chief Paul Hudson expects Mayzent to be a winner with over $1B in peak sales. Bank Vontobel analyst Stefan Schneider is a bit more conservative with his peak sales target of $600M. According to Refinitiv, sales are forecasted to be ~$800M by 2022.