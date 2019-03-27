Imperial Oil resumes shipping crude by rail as economics improve

Imperial Oil (IMO -0.3% ) says it recently resumed shipping crude oil by rail from its terminal in Edmonton, Alberta, because of a marginal improvement in rail economics.

The Alberta government cut production to help narrow the discount on Canadian crude, which last year widened to record levels because of congestion on export pipelines, but the differential between Canadian heavy barrels and U.S. crude tightened so sharply that rail shipments were no longer economical, IMO CEO Rich Kruger said last month.

IMO slashed crude-by-rail shipments from nearly 170K bbl/day in December to near zero in February after the provincial government imposed the mandatory production cuts.

Canadian crude by rail volumes hit a record high of 354K bbl/day in December; analysts at TPH Energy Research estimate March volumes so far in the 160K-175K bbl/day range but say activity is picking up.

Relevant tickers include CNI, CP