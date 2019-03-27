Stocks swing down amid global growth outlook, Fed pushback

U.S. stocks' slight early gain swings to a decline amid worries about slowing economic growth and after some Fed officials say it's too soon to consider trimming U.S. interest rates.

The Nasdaq slips 1.0% as the S&P falls 0.7% and the Dow eases down 0.6%.

Utilities ( -0.7% ) and energy ( -0.6% ) lead the decline, while financials ( -0.2% ) and industrials ( -0.3% ) lose the least.

Crude oil declines 0.4% to $59.72 per barrel as U.S. inventories rose.

Instead investors turn to the safer havens of Treasuries. The 2-year Treasury gains, pushing yield down almost 6 basis points to 2.198%, as 10-year Treasury yield falls ~5 bps to 2.37%.