Stocks swing down amid global growth outlook, Fed pushback

U.S. stocks' slight early gain swings to a decline amid worries about slowing economic growth and after some Fed officials say it's too soon to consider trimming U.S. interest rates.
The Nasdaq slips 1.0% as the S&P falls 0.7% and the Dow eases down 0.6%.
Utilities (-0.7%) and energy (-0.6%) lead the decline, while financials (-0.2%) and industrials (-0.3%) lose the least.
Crude oil declines 0.4% to $59.72 per barrel as U.S. inventories rose.
Instead investors turn to the safer havens of Treasuries. The 2-year Treasury gains, pushing yield down almost 6 basis points to 2.198%, as 10-year Treasury yield falls ~5 bps to 2.37%.
