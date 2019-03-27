Evine Live +4% post Q4 results and strategic review announcement

Thinly traded Evine Live rises (EVLV +4.6% ) as the company announces that its board has initiated a process to review strategic alternatives, including potential sale or strategic partnership; retained Guggenheim Securities as its financial adviser.

Q4 sales decrease 11.9% Y/Y to $157.6M; gross profit margin declines ~430bps to 29.5%, reflecting overall softness in the business and a concerted effort to reduce inventory levels.

Average selling price increased 5% to $60 driven by increases in Jewelry & Watches, Beauty & Wellness and Home & Consumer Electronics categories.

Return rate of 18.4% is down 60bps driven by decrease in Jewelry & Watches Category.

Reports net loss of $10M as compared to income of $6.4M in the prior year; posts adj. EBITDA loss $5.4M vs. income of $7.7M.

For Q1 2019, the company expects sales to decline 12%-14% on Y/Y basis to ~$134.5M-$137.5M; forecasts adj. EBITDA between ($5.5M)-($7M).

