Kaplan doesn't see need for Fed to cut rates yet

Some Fed officials are pushing back on the bond market's expectation that the Federal Reserve is finished raising rates and may consider trimming them as its next move.

Before considering such a move, "I'd need to see an inversion of some magnitude and/or some duration, and right now we don't have either," Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan told the Wall Street Journal in an interview.

Last week, yields on the 10-year Treasury note dipped below yields on the three-month Treasury bills for the first time since August 2007.

In recent trading on Wednesday, the 10-year Treasury yield of 2.363% trails the 3-month Treasury yield of 2.456%.

An yield curve inversion typically precedes a recession by a year or two.

“I’d be careful not to over-read or overreact in any moment to what markets are saying…because they have the ability to change on a dime,” Kaplan said.

