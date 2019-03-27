Bankruptcy judge OKs Mercuria Energy takeover of Aegean Marine

Mercuria Energy will be able to acquire bankrupt Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (OTC:ANW) in the coming week after a court approved the plan.

Following a ruling by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, Aegean will emerge from the Chapter 11 process as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Geneva-based trader; the purchase price is not yet known.

Mercuria sees the acquisition as key ahead of new rules on shipping fuel by the International Maritime Organization due to take effect next year.