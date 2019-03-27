Revolution lighting technologies provides interim sales for Q4 and FY18

Revolution Lighting Technologies (RVLT -1.6% ) estimates Q4 sales of ~$29M and ~$132M for FY18 lower than FY guidance of $140M-$145M

As of March 25, 2019, the Company had debt balance of ~$68.2M.

During Q4, the Company initiated business operation restructuring and will record primarily non-cash charges of ~$26M; restructuring efforts is expected to reduce overall annual S&A costs by ~$10M.

Additionally, the Company expects to record an adjustment to the carrying value of its goodwill of ~$26M.

Estimates backlog at ~$47M

Forecasts 2019 sales of ~$125M-$130M