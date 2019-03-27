Saudi Aramco buys majority sake in Sabic chemicals firm for $69B - WSJ

Saudi Aramco has agreed to buy a 70% stake in Saudi petrochemicals firm Sabic for $69.1B, WSJ reports.

Saudi officials could announce the plan as soon as tonight in Riyadh, although some details are still being worked out and numbers could change, according to the report.

The agreement in principle culminates more than a year of negotiations between Saudi Arabia’s two biggest companies, which Crown Prince bin Salman has urged to free up money for his economic agenda.

Crude oil prices are lower after data showed U.S. crude stockpiles unexpectedly rose last week; crude inventories rose by 2.8M barrels, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported, compared with analyst expectations for a decrease of 1.2M barrels.

“The report was bearish relative to expectations, as crude inventories rose due in part to a steep drop in exports week-on-week,” says Again Capital's John Kilduff. “The rise in crude oil inventories at Cushing was another bearish data point.”

U.S. WTI -1.3% to $59.21/bbl, Brent -0.5% to $67.59/bbl.

