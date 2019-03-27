More on P&F Industries FY18 results

P&F Industries (PFIN +1.5% ) reported FY18 revenue growth of 10.2% Y/Y to $65M, with Florida Pneumatic at $50.72M (+9.1% Y/Y) and Hy-Tech $14.27M (+14.2% Y/Y).

Florida Pneumatic revenue $50.72M, with Retail customers $18.23M (-8.3% Y/Y); Automotive $14.43M (+3.8% Y/Y); Industrial/catalog $6.78M (+27.9% Y/); Aerospace $10.61M (+63.1% Y/Y); and Others $661k (-23.8% Y/Y); Gross margin of 36.6% down by 90 bps .

Hy-Tech revenue $14.27M (+14.2% Y/Y) with ATP $12.96M (+16.6% Y/Y) and others $1.32M (-5% Y/Y); and gross margin 32.5% up by 330 bps .

FY Overall gross margin Overall margin declined slightly by 10 bps to 35.7%; and operating margin improved by 220 bps to 2.3%.

FY EBITDA increased by 69.5% Y/Y to $3.42M and margin improved by 182 bps to 5.3%.

SG&A expenses were $21.7M up by 3.2% Y/Y.

Cash provided by operating activities was $2.97M, compared to $4.63M a year ago. Company has a cash balance of $999k, as of December 31, 2018.

Capital spending was $1.88M for FY18. Capital expenditures currently planned for 2019 are ~$1.74M.

