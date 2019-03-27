U.S. semis slide on Infineon forecast cut

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index drops 1.7% as U.S. chipmakers slide after German peer Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) cuts its 2019 forecast for the second time in two months.

Infineon now expects revenue of within 2% of $9B, up 5% on the year compared to the previous +9% expected.

The company attributes the cut to "slower demand recovery than expected" with a number of end markets still "sluggish," particularly China's declining auto sales.

Yesterday, Samsung said its Q1 profit would likely miss expectations due to memory weakness.

Semi movers include Micron (MU -2.6% ), Microchip (MCHP -3.3% ), Monolith Power Systems (MPWR -3.8% ), Analog Devices (ADI -2.5% ), Texas Instruments (TXN -2.1% ), and Skyworks Solutions (SWKS -2.2% ).

