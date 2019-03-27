Berkshire Hathaway unit ranks No.1 in U.S. residential real estate

Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B -0.9% ) (BRK.A -0.9% ) HomeServices of America takes over the top spot of the largest U.S. residential real estate company based on transaction sides.

Its associates closed 346,629 residential transactions, up 5.6% from 2017, according to REAL Trends 500 report.

HomeServices surpassed Realogy's (RLGY -0.5% ) NRT unit this year, which logged in 337,235 transaction sides closed.

A transaction side counts for each time a firm represents a seller or buyer in a real estate transaction; if a firm represents both, the transaction will count as two sides.

