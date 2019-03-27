Lyft fairly valued up to $90/share - Northcoast

Northcoast Research starts Lyft (LYFT) at Neutral and sees a fair value between $75 and $90 per share for the upcoming IPO.

Analyst John Healy says Lyft has "much to like" including a recognizable brand name, a U.S. focus, and the Lyft Express Drive program.

Healy sees a bear case at the mid $60 level with concerns about driver retention, high losses, and difficulty assessing costs.

Lyft will make its public debut this Friday, and the company told investors it expects to price above the $62 to $68 targeted range. But WSJ sources said the price likely wouldn't reach $80.