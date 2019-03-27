Shipping stocks in rally mode

Select shipping stocks are gainers after JPMorgan stuck its head into the sector with an upgrade on Navios Maritime Container (NMCI +49.5%) to an Overweight rating and a price target hike that implies +350% upside potential.
Notable gainers include NMCI holders Navios Maritime Partners (NMM +7.1%) and Navios Maritime Holdings (NM +24.5%), as well as Global Ship Lease (GSL +5.3%), Danaos Corporation (DAC +5.3%), Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE +3.2%), Seaspan (SSW +2.1%) and Pangea Logistics Solutions (PANL +2.3%).
Previously: Navios Maritime Containers pops after JPMorgan call-out (March 27)
