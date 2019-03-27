Shipping stocks in rally mode

Select shipping stocks are gainers after JPMorgan stuck its head into the sector with an upgrade on Navios Maritime Container (NMCI +49.5% ) to an Overweight rating and a price target hike that implies +350% upside potential.

Notable gainers include NMCI holders Navios Maritime Partners (NMM +7.1% ) and Navios Maritime Holdings (NM +24.5% ), as well as Global Ship Lease (GSL +5.3% ), Danaos Corporation (DAC +5.3% ), Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE +3.2% ), Seaspan (SSW +2.1% ) and Pangea Logistics Solutions (PANL +2.3% ).

