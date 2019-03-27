Murphy Oil eyes further sales of Asia-Pacific portfolio, CEO Jenkins says

Murphy Oil (MUR -0.3% ) CEO Roger Jenkins says the company will be looking to exit from other parts of its Asia-Pacific portfolio now that it is selling its Malaysian business to PTT Exploration & Production for $2.1B.

The sale will leave MUR with an exploration portfolio in Australia, Brunei and Vietnam, but the company will be "looking to make business development exits in those regions as well," Jenkins says.

But the CEO cites some exceptions; in Vietnam, MUR is drilling an "important" exploration well at its 100M-barrel Lac Da Vang project that "will be sanctioned sometime later this year, and it's a different situation. It's smaller but has a lot of upside."

in Australia, Jenkins says MUR has "a very, very nice prospect that we're looking to drill," while "we're also part of a very big ranked wildcat area, which one day... Equinor would possibly drill."