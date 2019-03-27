TLT heads for worst month of outflows as performance rallies

The $9.9B iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT +0.6% ) is heading for its worst month of outflows on record as investors pile into shorter-duration ETFS amid a continuing downward slope in benchmark yields.

More than $1.47B has been pulled out of TLT in March, more than its previous outflow record of $1.37B in November 2017, according to Bloomberg data.

Oddly enough, the outflows are occurring even though it's one of the best-performing fixed-income ETFs this month with its shares up 4.6%, according to Bloomberg.

Mohit Bajaj, director of ETFs at WallachBeth Capital, says the TLT outflows are because 10-year yields are below 2.4%. "Investors would rather not take the interest-rate risk on the 10-year if they are getting better yield on short duration ETFs," he said. "Less risk, more reward."

Meanwhile, the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY +0.1% ) has pulled in more $1.46B this month and the Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF's (VCSH +0.1% ) inflows are about $158M.

Long-duration Treasury ETFs: TBT, TMV, TBF, EDV, TMF, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH

Short-duration Treasury ETFs: BIL, VGSH, SHV, SCHO, SPTS, RISE, DTUS, DTUL, TUZ