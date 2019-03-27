Sinclair Broadcast Group shutting down Circa news unit

Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI +0.3% ) is shuttering video news website Circa, calling it a difficult decision.

The company had paid less than $1M for Circa's assets in 2015 with plans to relaunch what had been an app focused on short-form news.

"The digital space continues to change rapidly, and even larger outlets have faced significant challenges," Sinclair said in a statement. "As a smaller publisher, the environment is even more onerous, and while we see new business and storytelling opportunities with digital video and OTT, they do not require the daily publishing of a website."