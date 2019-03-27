Aureus revises binding LOI to acquire Yuengling's Ice Cream Corp

Aureus (OTCPK:ARSN -8.9% ) announced it has executed a revised Binding LOI to acquire 100% of assets of Yuengling's Ice Cream Corp vs the stock purchase that was previously announced.

The definitive agreements are now drafted as an ''Asset Purchase'', once executed, all the assets of Yuengling's Ice Cream Corp will be transferred to Aureus in exchange for cash and stock.

The acquisition of the assets is scheduled to be completed within the next 45 days.

Upon completion, Aureus management will maintain a majority of the board of directors and assume the position of executive officers of new Yuengling's Ice Cream Co.