Intercept: Google doing secret review of China search project

A small group of top managers at Google (GOOG -1.7% , GOOGL -1.6% ) is conducting a behind-the-scenes "performance review" of the company's effort to build a censored search engine for China, The Intercept reports.

Most annual performance reviews at Google take place in an open peer review, it notes, but the company's "Project Dragonfly" has a separate group of closed "review committees" made up senior managers who had previously been briefed on the project.

The existence of those committees hasn't been revealed to Google's rank and file, the site notes.

The project has drawn controversy and objection inside Google over the past year. In August, CEO Sundar Pichai told his staff that he would “definitely be transparent [about Dragonfly] as we get closer to actually having a plan of record. We definitely do plan to engage more and talk more.”