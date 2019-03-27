KB Homes +1.9% as outlook for H2 brightens

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) gains 1.9% after fiscal Q1 EPS of 31 cents beat the average analyst estimate of 25 cents and forecasts stronger revenue growth in H2 2019 on improving market conditions.

Q1 EPS compares with a loss of 82 cents in the year-ago quarter, which included a charge of $111.2M related to U.S. tax reform.

Q1 total revenue fell 7% Y/Y to $811.5M and average selling price slipped 5% to $370,900.

Q1 cancellation rate was flat at 20%.

Average community count rose 10% to 244.

