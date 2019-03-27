Homebuilders come on strong as outlook improves

Homebuilder stocks climb after improving outlooks at KB Home and Lennar helped boost hopes for a brisk spring selling seasons.
The iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (NYSE:ITB) jumps 2.4%; in the past five days, it's risen 3.7%, outperforming the S&P 500, which fell 0.2% during the same period.
PulteGroup (PHM +5.1%) advances the most, with William Lyon Homes (WLH +4.5%), Lennar (LEN +4.3%), and Beazer Homes (BZH +4.9%) also showing strong gains.
Previously: Lennar saw "choppiness" in Q1 but sees housing market improving (March 27)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox