McDonald's won't oppose minimum wage legislation

McDonald's (MCD +0.1% ) doesn't plan to lobby against minimum wage increases at the federal, state or local levels in a move that runs counter to the National Restaurant Association's efforts. according to a letter the company fired off to the National Restaurant Association

"We believe increases should be phased in and that all industries should be treated the same way," stated the company in a letter sent to the NRA.

The NRA is against minimum wage hikes due to the "razor thin" margins in the restaurant industry. "A dramatic rise in labor costs could force restaurant owners and operators to raise menu prices, cut back on current employees’ hours, and/or eliminate positions," stated the NRA earlier this month.