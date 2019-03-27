Facebook banning support of white nationalism/separatism on platforms

Facebook (FB -1.3% ) is taking steps to ban "praise, support and representation" of white nationalism/separatism on its platforms.

In an update titled "Standing Against Hate," the company says "It’s clear that these concepts are deeply linked to organized hate groups and have no place on our services."

Such content will be banned on Facebook and Instagram starting next week.

The company has always prohibited white supremacy as hateful treatment based on race, ethnicity or religion. "We didn’t originally apply the same rationale to expressions of white nationalism and separatism because we were thinking about broader concepts of nationalism and separatism -- things like American pride and Basque separatism, which are an important part of people’s identity."

But white nationalism/separatism can't be meaningfully separated from white supremacy now, the company says.

Searches for terms associated with white supremacy will now surface a link to a page for Life After Hate, offering education, interventions, academic research and outreach.