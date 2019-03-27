Theresa May offers to resign if Parliament backs her Brexit deal

Theresa May says she'll step down as U.K. Prime Minister if her Brexit deal is backed by a majority in Parliament.

"I am prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended in order to secure a smooth and orderly Brexit," she said at a meeting of a group of Conservative lawmakers known as the "1922 Committee," Buzzfeed reported.

The U.K. Parliament has twice rejected her Brexit deal and the House of Commons speaker has said it can't be brought for another vote unless it's substantially changed from previous versions.

May has been aiming to bring her deal for a vote on Friday.

