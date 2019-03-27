U.S. companies brought $664.9B of offshore profits back to U.S. in 2018

U.S. corporations brought $664.9B of offshore profits back to the U.S. in 2018, with $85.9B of that amount returning in Q4, according to Commerce Department data.

That's less than the $4T President Donald Trump said would come back to the U.S. as a result of the 2017 tax reform.

In 2017, before the tax reform took effect, U.S. companies repatriated $155.1B.

The Commerce Department revised profits brought back in the first three quarters of 2018 to $579B from $571.3B in its prior report.

