Walgreens to sell CBD products in nine states

Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) plans to sell CBD creams, patches and sprays in nearly 1.5K stores across nine different states

"This product offering is in line with our efforts to provide a wider range of accessible health and wellbeing products and services to best meet the needs and preferences of our customers," says a Walgreens spokesperson.

The move by Walgreens was widely anticipated after CVS introduced CBD products in eight states earlier this month.

Shares of parent Walgreens Boots Alliance are flat on the day.