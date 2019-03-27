Wells Fargo lowers estimates on Sprouts Farmers Market

Wells Fargo walks away from a meeting with Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM -3% ) with a more cautious near-term view of the company.

"We sensed potential risk to Q1 consensus expectations given temporary supply disruptions in produce and a tough comparison," warns the firm.

Wells lowered its Q1 comparable sales estimate to 1.25% from 2.5% and its Q1 EPS estimate to $0.39 from $0.42. The full year 2019 EPS estimate goes to $1.18 from $1.21 and the 2020 EPS estimate is sent down to $1.31 from $1.35.

Sprouts management is confident that the short term investments will pay off in the future, according to WF.