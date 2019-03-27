Boeing jumps after unveiling 737 MAX fix, safety audits show no added concerns

Boeing (BA +1.4% ) pops higher after unveiling its software fix, cockpit alerts and additional pilot training for its 737 MAX planes, saying the changes will boost the safety of the aircraft which has been involved in two deadly crashes since October.

Among the notable changes to MAX flight controls, the plane's MCAS automated flight control system will now receive data from both angle of attack sensors instead of just one.

Also, a Boeing official says the company’s reviews of various flight control systems on new 737 MAX planes have not revealed any additional potential problems.

The review has revisited analyses of potential hazards and malfunctions, and "we have uncovered nothing that concerns us in any of those areas," the Boeing official said. "Those reviews continue [and] they will continue for some time."