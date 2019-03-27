Accenture Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, March 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.57 (-0.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.3B (+7.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, acn has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 12 downward.

