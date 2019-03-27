Jefferies expects Tesla to rebound after rough Q1

Jefferies anticipates Tesla (TSLA +2.5% ) will post a modest loss of $50M in Q1 before running down a "self-funded" track for the remainder of the year.

The firm keeps a Buy rating on Tesla and price target of $450 amid the "excessive negativity" it sees in the market over the name. Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois notes shares of TSLA are back to support levels last tested in 2018 before Tesla had demonstrated profits and positive free cash flow.

Across Wall Street, consensus estimates on Tesla for Q1 have been moving down, now standing at revenue of $6.09B and EPS of -$0.58.