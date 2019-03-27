PG&E gets $5.5B in funds to keep operating during bankruptcy

PG&E (PCG -2.2% ) wins court approval for $5.5B in financing to keep operating during its wildfire-linked bankruptcy case, a funding package the utility says is essential to continue basic electricity and gas operations.

The U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco approved the debtor-in-possession loan over objections from representatives of wildfire victims that wanted PG&E to fund a program for housing, food and other necessities before obtaining the financing.

PG&E filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January following a string of devastating northern California wildfires, some linked to the company's equipment.