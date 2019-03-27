Oxford Industries Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (+12.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $301.84M (+3.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, oxm has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.