RH Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

RH (NYSE:RH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.86 (+69.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $686.44M (+2.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rh has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 4 downward.