Science Applications Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Science Applications (NYSE:SAIC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 (-25.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.17B (+3.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, saic has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.