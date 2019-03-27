Progress Software Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (-13.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $87.64M (-7.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, prgs has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.