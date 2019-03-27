WSJ: AT&T launches buyouts to shed Turner, HBO workers

More turnover for the old Time Warner, as AT&T's WarnerMedia (T +0.5% ) launched voluntary buyouts for employees at its HBO and Turner units, the latter of which has essentially been dissolved.

Turner employees who are at least 55 and would have 10 years' service by year-end will get four week's pay for every year of service, capped at two years' payouts, The Wall Street Journal reports.

HBO is also going through a round of voluntary buyouts, WSJ says; those follow a series of recent executive departures, including that of longtime chief Richard Plepler.