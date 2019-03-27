Jack in the Box rallies after Gordon Haskett upgrade

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) is up 2.40% after Gordon Haskett calls out the "compelling" risk/reward profile on the restaurant stock.

Analyst Jeff Farmer thinks JACK is at a same-store sales inflection point and notes the low Street expectations for 2021 and 2022.

He also thinks shares are safe from a M&A announcement letdown. "We believe that any potential board of directors announcement that the company is suspending the sale process would be met with a muted market reaction given that JACK’s current share price is well below pre-takeout speculation levels and valuation is at an 18-month low on an EV/EBITDA basis and three-year low on a P/E basis," he writes.

Gordon Haskett moves to a Buy rating on JACK from Hold and assigns a price target of $91 (12.5X the 2020 EBITDA estimate). The PT is slightly below JACK's 52-week high of $93.98.