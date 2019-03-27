Banco Santander Chile to buy 49% stake in Santander Consumer Chile

Banco Santander Chile (BSAC -0.5% ) agrees to acquire a 49% share ownership in Santander Consumer Chile from SKBergé Financiera for CLP 59.1B ($86.5M).

Currently, Banco Santander (SAN +1.6% ), parent of Banco Santander Chile, owns 52% of the shares of Santander Consumer Chile with SKBergé Financiera holding the rest.

For 2018, Santander Consumer SA had a profit of CLP 11B, achieving a market share of 8.2% in new car financing and making it the second largest auto lender in Chile.

As of Dec. 31, 2018, the total loan book for Santander Consumer Chile was CLP 388.4B.

