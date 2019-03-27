Kinder Morgan downgraded at Citigroup on valuation

Kinder Morgan (KMI -0.5% ) is downgraded to Neutral from Buy with a $20 price target at Citigroup, which says the stock appears fairly valued after rallying 30% YTD and growth opportunities look balanced against downside risk over the near-term.

Citi analyst Mirek Zak praises KMI's "ability to contract not one but two Permian gas pipelines projects at attractive multiples, thanks to its existing intrastate network, but believe(s) it may be some time before other such organic opportunities of scale materialize."

Zak thinks KMI can deliver a sustainable dividend growth rate in the low-single digits after 2021 but says risks remain about existing assets, contract renegotiations, changes from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, tariffs and enhanced oil recovery production levels.