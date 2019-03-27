Chips, cloud keep tech in the red

The tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) heads towards today's close down 0.7% with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down 1.8% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 trailing 0.7% .

Chips slid after German peer Infineon cut its revenue guidance for the year. Cloud stocks dropped on a combination of the lawsuit against Salesforce by trafficking victims and the general market dip.

The S&P 500 is down 0.5% and the Nasdaq is down 0.8% .

Related broad tech ETFs: XLK, VGT, TECL, FTEC, IYW, ROM, QTEC, RYT, FNG, TECS, IGM, FXL, XNTK, REW, JHMT, XITK

