Chips, cloud keep tech in the red

The tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) heads towards today's close down 0.7% with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down 1.8% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 trailing 0.7%.
Chips slid after German peer Infineon cut its revenue guidance for the year. Cloud stocks dropped on a combination of the lawsuit against Salesforce by trafficking victims and the general market dip.
The S&P 500 is down 0.5% and the Nasdaq is down 0.8%.
Related broad tech ETFs: XLK, VGT, TECL, FTEC, IYW, ROM, QTEC, RYT, FNG, TECS, IGM, FXL, XNTK, REW, JHMT, XITK
