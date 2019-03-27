Canopy Growth teams up with Seth Rogen cannabis venture

Canopy Growth (CGC -4.2% ) has taken a minority stake in a cannabis venture founded by actor Seth Rogen and his long-time friend, director and producer Evan Goldberg.

The company will supply and distribute the venture's cannabis products, branded as Houseplant, throughout Canada.

Financial terms remain confidential.

Other cannabis producers are down as well, in apparent response to New Jersey's decision to delay its vote on legal weed.

Selected tickers: Tilray (TLRY -3.1% ); Cronos Group (CRON -10.5% ); Aurora Cannabis (ACB -3.9% )