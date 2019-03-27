Palladium plunges amid 'bubble' concerns a week after setting record high

Palladium futures plummeted nearly $100/oz. in their sharpest one-day dollar decline in more than 19 years, retreating from a recent string of record settlements tied to an expected surge in auto industry demand.

Comex June palladium sank 6.2% today to settle at $1,421.50/oz. in the largest one-day dollar decline since Feb. 23, 2000; just a week ago, futures prices for the most-active contract settled at a record $1,560.40/oz.

Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) CEO Mark Cutifani told the Financial Times that palladium’s sharp recent rally has created a "bubble" that may push some automakers to substitute it with platinum in their catalytic converters.

"Palladium will stick around these sorts of levels for a while because the cost of changing is probably not worth the change," Cutifani told FT. "But over time it will change and platinum will come roaring back."

The price of palladium has jumped more than 80% over the past seven months, is now more expensive than gold and is at least $660/oz. more than platinum, which trades at ~$860/oz.

