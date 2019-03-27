Amarin up 3% on addition of Vascepa to SOC guidelines for diabetes-related CV risk

Amarin (AMRN +3% ) is up on modestly higher volume following an announcement from the American Diabetes Association adding Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) to its standard-of-care recommendation to reduce cardiovascular (CV) risk in diabetics with atherosclerotic CV disease or other risk factors who have have elevated triglycerides and are currently on statin therapy with controlled "bad" cholesterol.

The ADA made the change based on the results from the REDUCE-IT study.

It also updated its guidelines to include the beneficial effects of AstraZeneca's (AZN -0.7% ) Farxiga (dapagliflozin) on reducing hospitalization for heart failure and the progression of chronic kidney disease, including a lower level of kidney function to qualify for treatment (greater than or equal to 45 mL/min 1.73 m2 from greater than or equal to 60 mL/min/1.73 m2).

The changes should make it easier for both products to make it onto payers' formularies.