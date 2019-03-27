Don't fear the yield curve inversion, BlackRock says

BlackRock notes that a yield curve inversion on its own doesn't trigger a recession, rather overly tight monetary policy is the real underlying cause of downturns.

Tight monetary policy isn't a concern with this yield curve inversion, as U.S. "monetary policy looks like it is currently in accommodative territory – the fed funds rate is below our estimate of neutral."

Other near-term factors, though, could lead to a recession--namely, re-escalating trade tensions or a growth shock in China could result in an economic contraction in the short-run.

Previously: Kaplan doesn't see need for Fed to cut rates yet (March 27)

ETFs: STPP, FLAT